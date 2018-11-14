The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have already started making war cries well before the start of the 2019 season, thanks to a seemingly harmless tweet from recovering India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indian player shared a tweet with a photo capturing his elder brother Krunal and the West Indian Kieron Pollard.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indian player shared a tweet with a photo capturing his elder brother Krunal and the West Indian Kieron Pollard.

The Mumbai-based franchise feasted on the opportunity to flaunt their trio of all-rounders, challenging others to"Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait"

SunRisers Hyderabad replied with a message, which read: "The wait is over", and it carried a photo of Afghan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, in their response, wrote "Moondru Mugam", which translates into 'Three faces'. And their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was there, in three shades.

Kolkata Knight Riders have their own trio, in Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Jacques Kallis.

But Indians flashed their three IPL trophies.

But Indians flashed their three IPL trophies.

They are the most successful team, along with Super Kings, in the tournament. Both the teams have won the tournament three times each, while Knight Riders have won it twice.