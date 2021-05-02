May 02, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Saba Karim Joins Delhi Capitals As Head Of Talent Search

IPL 2021: Saba Karim Joins Delhi Capitals As Head Of Talent Search

The 53-year-old Karim has played 34 ODIs apart from a single Test between mid 90's to early 2000 before a freak eye injury ended his career.

PTI 02 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Saba Karim Joins Delhi Capitals As Head Of Talent Search
Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim resigned from the post of BCCI General Manager - Cricket Operations last year.
File Photo
IPL 2021: Saba Karim Joins Delhi Capitals As Head Of Talent Search
outlookindia.com
2021-05-02T16:31:09+05:30

Former India wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim was on Sunday appointed Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals' head of talent search. Points Table | Schedule | News

Karim, till January, was BCCI's General Manager (Cricket Operations).

The 53-year-old Karim has played 34 ODIs apart from a single Test between mid 90's to early 2000 before a freak eye injury ended his career.

Speaking about joining as talent scout, Karim said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals."

"The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further," he added.

He also commended the players who are away from their families in times of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL," said Karim.

"It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rumour Has It: Lionel Messi Closer To Camp Nou Stay Than PSG Move, Barcelona Make Neymar Move

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Saba Karim Delhi Delhi Capitals Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos