September 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »   »  IPL 2020: Kane Williamson Talks About 'Bad News' Ahead Of UAE Departure

IPL 2020: Kane Williamson Talks About 'Bad News' Ahead Of UAE Departure

Before joining his SunRisers Hyderabad teammates for IPL 2020, Kane Williamson has admitted that there a "little bit of apprehension" regarding COVID-19 pandemic

02 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Kane Williamson Talks About 'Bad News' Ahead Of UAE Departure
Kane Williamson
Courtesy: BCCI
IPL 2020: Kane Williamson Talks About 'Bad News' Ahead Of UAE Departure
outlookindia.com
2020-09-02T14:01:58+05:30

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has acknowledged that there is a "little bit of apprehension" as he gears up to leave for the UAE to compete in the Indian Premier League, beginning September 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Cricket News)

Thirteen members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, testing positive for the virus has added to his concerns as he prepares for his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He flies out on Thursday.

"That's part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel,” Williamson told 'Radio New Zealand'.

"But obviously that's bad news. You don't want to hear anybody has COVID. I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay."

He is one of the six New Zealanders featuring in the tournament which was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases.

"Obviously there's a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time. Now it's two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined," added Williamson.

The IPL will be played across three cities -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The event will conclude on November 10.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

No Question Hour In Parliament Monsoon Session; Opposition Says, 'Covid Excuse To Stifle Dissent'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×