The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Monday announced that the player auction of the 2019 Indian Premier League season will be held in Jaipur on December 18.

With teams already announcing their retentions last month, only 70 players – 50 Indians and 20 overseas – will be up for grabs. The total combined purse left is Rs 145.25 crore.

Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Carlos Brathwaite were some of the big names released by their respective franchises.

Yuvraj was released by KXIP while Delhi Daredevils let go of Gambhir. Rajasthan Royals released Jaydev Unadkat after paying a whopping Rs 11.5 crore for his services at the auction held ahead of the 2018 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad dumped injured Wriddhiman Saha along with West Indies T20 captain Brathwaite, while Mumbai Indians released JP Duminy, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh.

The 2019 edition may be held outside India, partially or completely, if it clashes with the general elections.

The auction will be a one-day affair and there is also a change in venue with the event moving to the Pink City from Bengaluru.

(With Agency inputs)