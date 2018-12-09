IPL 2019: Over 1000 Players Registered For Player Auction; Country-Wise Breakdown

Over 1000 players have registered for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction to be held in Jaipur on December 18.

All the teams have already announced their retentions last month. Only 70 players, 50 Indians and 20 overseas, will be up for grabs. The total combined purse left is Rs 145.25 crore.

"Aiming to fill up the available 70 spots are 200 capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 are Indians.

"For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, cricketers from nine states – Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Puducherry – have registered and will hope to showcase their talent in the world’s biggest T20 tournament," IPL said in a press release.

It further states that "franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday 10th December to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction list."

The following is the country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players:

Afghanistan - 27; Australia - 35; Bangladesh - 10; England - 14; Hong Kong - 1; Ireland - 1; Netherlands - 1; New Zealand - 17; South Africa - 59; Sri Lanka - 28; USA - 1; West Indies - 33; Zimbabwe - 5