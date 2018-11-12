Days after captain Virat Kohli demanded rest for World Cup-bound Indian pacers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, New Zealand Cricket on Monday allowed their players to take part in the lucrative league for the entirety of the tournament.

An announcement to this effect was made by James Wear, GM Commercial, New Zealand Cricket, at a special interaction arranged by official broadcasters of IPL, Star Sports.

"One of the things New Zealand Cricket has decided is to allow its players to play in the Indian Premier League right till the end of the IPL," Wear told a select group of reporters in Mumbai.

"So we are keen to give our guys as much experience playing all around the world as possible so that they get a great experience by playing in the IPL," explained Wear on the reason behind the Kiwi cricket board's decision even with the ICC World Cup following shortly after the conclusion of the T20 league.

"Last season we had 11 players playing in there (IPL), which was great for us and we are keen to continue that," added Wear.

During the recent meeting with the Committee of Administrator (CoA) in Hyderabad, Kohli suggested resting pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, from the entire IPL to keep them fresh for the World Cup.

However, the India captain didn't find too many backers for his proposal as Board officials said franchises are unlikely to agree.

"The IPL is starting on March 29 and will finish on May 19. In any case, there will be a 15-day gap before India play their first World Cup game against South Africa on June 5. So there is no chance that pacers can be rested for the entire duration of the IPL," a senior official, who was present in the meeting, told PTI last week.

It's also worth noting that the announcement comes in the wake of various reports that the cricket boards of Australia and England are not to allow their players to figure in IPL12 till its conclusion because of the 2019 ICC World Cup, which is beginning in May-end in England.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, pacers Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Mitchell McClenaghan regularly feature in the cash-rich T20 league.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket is preparing to host the Indian team in the upcoming five-match ODI and best-of-three Twenty 20 International series. The first ODI is to be held at Napier on January 23.

"We are working with Star (Sports) to make sure that the timings work as well as possible for the Indian audience," informed Wear, adding the men's T20 matches are scheduled to

begin at 12:30 pm IST.

(With PTI inputs)