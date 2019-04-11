What's the matter with bails and stumps in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. During the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, the ball hit the leg stump and bails remain stuck to the grooves. This was the third time it's happened in 24 matches.

Hardik Pandya missed the first ball of the 13th over. But Hardus Viljoen's delivery hit the leg stump, and it beat wicketkeeper KL Rahul too. Strangely, the umpire declared it five wides. Forget the wicket, how can that be a wide?

In a close match, which Mumbai won by three wickets on the last ball, those five wides certainly became a decisive factor.