INX Media Case: Supreme Court Refuses Karti Chidambaram's Plea, Says He Can't Leave India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused Karti Chidambaram's plea to move abroad and has made it clear that he cannot leave India. The next date for hearing for the INX Media case is on September 11.

The CBI told the SC there is good, cogent reason for lookout circulars against former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram. The CBI placed documents in sealed cover in the SC, saysing Karti's case is not simple and it involves jugglery of accounts and property abroad.

Advertisement opens in new window

The SC asked the CBI to respond to Karti's affidavit on his questioning by investigators in the case of alleged graft.

Details are awaited...