INX Media Case: ED Attaches Karti Chidambaram's Assets Worth Rs 54 Crore In India, Abroad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, UK and Spain of Karti Chidambaram and his firm in INX media PMLA case.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of Indian assets in Kodaikanal and Ooty in Tamil Nadu and a flat in Delhi's Jorbagh.

A cottage and house in Somerset in UK and a tennis club located in Barcelona, Spain have also been attached as part of the same order, the agency said.

Fixed Deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, kept in a bank in Chennai, in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) have also been attached, it said.

The assets are in the name of Karti and ASCPL, the firm allegedly linked to him, it said.

ED attaches around Rs 54 crores worth properties and bank deposits of Karti Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case. Properties include,

Jor Bagh in New Delhi, Ooty & Kodaikanal bungalows, residence in UK and property in Barcelona

"The attached assets collectively amount to Rs 54 crore," it said.

The ED had registered a PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Later, Karti was granted bail.

Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was arrested in the case by the ED and he was later granted bail.

(PTI)