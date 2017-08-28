The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:57 pm National

INX Media Case: CBI Questions Karti Chidambaram For Second Time

Outlook Web Bureau
INX Media Case: CBI Questions Karti Chidambaram For Second Time
File Photo
INX Media Case: CBI Questions Karti Chidambaram For Second Time
outlookindia.com
2017-08-28T14:58:29+0530

The CBI today questioned former union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti for the second time in connection with the INX media case.

Karti arrived at the CBI headquarters here at around 11.30am.

Three suspected associates of Karti --Bhaskar Raman, Ravi Vishwanathan and Mohanan Rakesh -- are also being questioned today in connection with the case, the sources said.

The agency is examining him in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The sources said a firm "indirectly controlled" by Karti received money from INX Media, run by the Mukerjeas, who are currently in jail, charged with the murder of Indrani's daughter.

The CBI had also questioned Karti on August 23.

P Chidambaram had earlier issued a strong statement in response to CBI's FIR against Karti, saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

The FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader had said.  

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karti P. Chidambaram New Delhi Corruption CBI National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Vice President Of India Venkaiah Naidu Launches Sports Talent Portal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters