Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700 GT Unveiled

Yamaha has unveiled the 2019 Tracer 700 GT at this year’s Intermot in Cologne, Germany. The Japanese bike manufacturer calls the motorcycle “an affordable and accessible Sport Tourer”. While the company has not announced the price of the motorcycle, it’s likely to be accessible thanks to its 689cc, twin-cylinder crossplane engine’s modest output. It generates 74.8PS at 9000rpm and 68Nm at 6500rpm. Coupled with a claimed efficiency figure of 23.2kmpl and a generous 17-litre fuel tank, the Tracer 700 GT has a theoretical range of over 390km.

In terms of design, the motorcycle is quite smart-looking as the compact quarter fairing highlights the twin symmetric halogen headlamps. The top of the headlamp cluster is dominated by an adjustable windscreen, while there’s a pair of LED DRLs too. It also gets a multifunctional LCD instrument panel sits right below and to make it more long distance ride-friendly, the GT is equipped with an exclusive comfort seat specially designed for improved derriere support. A small but significant addition comes in the form of knuckle guards on the braced handlebars to deflect wind from your hands. Further enhancing the practicality are the twin 20-litre hard-case detachable side panniers that are offered as standard.

Yamaha has ensured the Tracer 700 GT is a sporty tourer and has tuned the telescopic front forks and rear linked monoshock specifically for this purpose. The tubular diamond type frame uses the engine as the stressed member and links up with a lengthened aluminium swingarm. The 1450mm wheelbase ensures, as Yamaha puts it, “agility with stability”. Bringing the bike to a halt are the dual front 282mm discs and a 245mm rear disc with dual channel ABS. Sadly, traction control and ride modes have been given a miss.

The bike will be available in three colours: Phantom Blue, Nimbus Grey and Tech Black. We expect the motorcycle to go on sale in Europe soon. It competes against the Suzuki V-Strom 650 GTA and Kawasaki Versys 650 Grand Tourer. Sadly, it is unlikely to come to India. Stay tuned for more updates from the Intermot show!

Source: zigwheels.com