Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Instant Loan 101: Everything You Need To Know

The best loan apps are quite flexible in allowing those with low credit scores and relatively low salaries to apply for and get instant loans.

Instant Loan 101: Everything You Need To Know

Trending

Instant Loan 101: Everything You Need To Know
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T15:27:28+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 3:27 pm

Taking a personal loan makes it easier to realise dreams and also fund emergencies. Are you about to apply for an instant loan for the first time? This article explains the most important factors you should know about the loan:

Your credit score and eligibility matter

Though the personal loan is one of the easiest to get, there are strict background checks in place to ascertain if you are a suitable candidate for the loan or not. The best loan apps are quite flexible in allowing those with low credit scores and relatively low salaries to apply for and get instant loans. However, the app checks your income and personal proof and approves the loan only if you have a good repayment history and are found suitable as a borrower. It is always better to have a good credit score before you apply for an instant loan. Apart from the credit score, you must also know your loan eligibility before you apply. The personal loan eligibility is decided based on your income, repayment history and credit score.

A loan app is an easier, faster option than traditional lenders

Though most people make a beeline for traditional lenders when they require a personal loan – especially if they are enticed with ‘pre-approved instant’ loans – it is always a more prudent choice to take the loan from a reputed loan app. The best loan apps in India offer flexible application processes, minimal documentation, quick approval, and good interest rates on loans. Moreover, the loan is repaid digitally instead of issuing cheques for the payment. The ease of application and disbursal and the fast processing speed make loan apps a more attractive funding solution than traditional lenders.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

You can use the personal loan for any suitable purpose

The biggest benefit of taking the instant loan is that the money can be used for practically any purpose that seems suitable, whether personal or professional, emergent or not. You have the liberty to use the money to start a small home-based business, or pay your child’s semester fees, or fund a home remodel, or even buy the new iPhone. Instant loans are most preferred to buy expensive items where one does not wish to swipe their debit/credit card. However, we urge you not to take the loan to repay another person’s debt or pay for something expensive if you are unsure about repaying it as per schedule – this last may happen if you switch jobs or suffer a pay cut at work etc.

Personal loans help you build credit

This factor is important for those with a low credit score because of poor repayment history or never borrowed an institutional loan before. Borrowing a quick loan and repaying it within its term helps you build a good credit score. In turn, a good credit score enables you to borrow bigger loans (such as a home purchase or renovation loans) in the future.

The documents list is minimal
Another area where the instant loan scores over secured loans are in the documentation process. Instead of a long list of documents and tedious legal and residential/ office credential checks, the loan app does a quick but thorough check of the submitted documents, repayment history and credit score and sanctions the loan in a few hours. This is helpful for those who need the loan for an emergency and who do not have the time for a lengthy application and documentation processes.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

One Of The Best Cinematographers In The Film Industry- Arman Khan.

One Of The Best Cinematographers In The Film Industry- Arman Khan.

G7 CR Technologies: Bringing Cloud Solutions For SMEs And SMBs

Producer Priyanka Saha Feels The Web Will Be Invincible In The Coming Years

Top 10 Trusted Mobile App Development Companies In Saudi Arabia 2022

Director OkShravan Goes International This Time With His Recently Released Music Video Khushiyaan

Fuyad Hasan And Md Rejaul Karim, Two Musicians Collaborate For Their Upcoming Album ' Tomar Amar Prem.'

Let’s Highlight 'How An Actor Sam Khan Become A Prestigious Individual Through His Genuine Talent'

How YIELD App Puts Users' Security First

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry

Akshay Hallur Is A Staggering Personality In The Digital Industry

Parth Vekariya, The Creative Head Of Today Building Ideas Through His Distinctive Style

Parth Vekariya, The Creative Head Of Today Building Ideas Through His Distinctive Style

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Dinesh Soi’s Next Directorial ‘Tumne Na Jaana’ Features Actor Chandan Bakshi

Fans Have Been Wowed By Esha Jhanji's Powerful Content And Heartwarming Cuteness

Fans Have Been Wowed By Esha Jhanji's Powerful Content And Heartwarming Cuteness

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement