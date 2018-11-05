﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  INS Arihant Successfully Completes First Deterrence Patrol: PM Modi

INS Arihant Successfully Completes First Deterrence Patrol: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the Indian nuclear submarine Arihant is a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
INS Arihant Successfully Completes First Deterrence Patrol: PM Modi
Twitter @narendramodi
INS Arihant Successfully Completes First Deterrence Patrol: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2018-11-05T16:42:37+0530

Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while stressing that the underwater war boat is a "fitting response" to those who indulge in "nuclear blackmail".

PM Modi congratulated the crew of the Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine (SSBN) INS Arihant as it completed its nuclear triad achieving nuclear strike capabilities in air, land and sea.

Dhanteras, the prime minister said, has become even more special.

"India's pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The development is a major achievement for the country, the prime minister said, adding that INS Arihant will help in protecting the country from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region.

"In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail," he tweeted.

The prime minister also received the crew of Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine (SSBN) INS Arihant on Monday, a statement released by his office said.

The 6,000 tonne Arihant was built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project at the Ship Building Centre at Visakhapatnam.

Launched on July 26, 2009 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the submarine was commissioned in August 2016 after a series of extensive sea trials.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi India Warship / Naval Ship / Submarine National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Blood Letting Continues Down Under: Mark Taylor Resigns As Cricket Australia Director
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters