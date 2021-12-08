Advertisement
Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India

Speaking about creating his niche and being a fashionist, Sanket says fashion is not really about wearing weird clothes and walking down the street. It's about confidently wearing your style statement

Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India
Sanket Mehta, Influencer

Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 4:29 pm

Men's fashion is a topic that not every influencer touches. Breaking stereotypes and building a niche for men is not an easy task. Influencer and social media sensation Sanket Mehta is one person who has been carving his niche in the men's fashion industry with ease and grace. Sanket has been experimenting with different style factors and acing them well. Mehta has come a long way from twisting the classic fashion with a modern flavour to adapting the boho cult, from Hip Hop classy outfits to ethnic royal attires.

Speaking about creating his niche and being a fashionist, Sanket says fashion is not really about wearing weird clothes and walking down the street. It's about confidently wearing your style statement... It's about seeing what suits your personality and what carries your mood right. I have grown to see some top fashion models, the way they used to wear top brands always inspired me. I didn't put extra effort into anything. It came with the flow! There's a long way to go. Trying to better me every day! Thanking each one for supporting and trusting me."

Sanket continues to rule over the hearts of millions as he carves a niche for himself in the men's fashion genre and marches forward with unique content every day.

Outlook Spotlight
