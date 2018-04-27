The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:42 am National

Indu Malhotra Sworn In As SC Judge Amid Criticism Against Centre's Denial To Appoint K.M. Joseph

Outlook Web Bureau
Indu Malhotra Sworn In As SC Judge Amid Criticism Against Centre's Denial To Appoint K.M. Joseph
File Photo
Indu Malhotra Sworn In As SC Judge Amid Criticism Against Centre's Denial To Appoint K.M. Joseph
outlookindia.com
2018-04-27T10:53:46+0530

Senior Advocate Indu Malhotra has sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Friday morning amid criticism against the Centre's denial to appoint Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph as SC judge.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed judge took place at the apex court.

Indu Malhotra is the first woman lawyer elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court.

Her name was recommended by the Supreme Court's Collegium in January, and approved by the Centre, on Wednesday.

Apart from Indu, Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph was also recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. However, the Centre asked the collegium to reconsider the same.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sino-Indian Ties: From Past To Present, All You Need To Know
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters