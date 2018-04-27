Indu Malhotra Sworn In As SC Judge Amid Criticism Against Centre's Denial To Appoint K.M. Joseph

Senior Advocate Indu Malhotra has sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Friday morning amid criticism against the Centre's denial to appoint Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph as SC judge.



The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed judge took place at the apex court.



Indu Malhotra is the first woman lawyer elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court.



Her name was recommended by the Supreme Court's Collegium in January, and approved by the Centre, on Wednesday.



Apart from Indu, Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph was also recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. However, the Centre asked the collegium to reconsider the same.

(ANI)