Indrani Mukerjee Discharged From JJ Hospital, Was Admitted Due To Hypotension

A few months ago she was admitted to the state-run hospital following a chest pain. Prior to that, she was hospitalised for the alleged drug overdose

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
Sheena Bora murder prime accused Indrani Mukerjee
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-30T08:25:47+0530
Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of INX Media and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was discharged from the JJ Hospital on Saturday night.

Mukerjea was admitted to the hospital on Friday in view of hypotension and neurovascular problem. She was discharged at 9:30 pm.

A few months ago she was admitted to the state-run hospital following a chest pain. Prior to that, she was hospitalised for the alleged drug overdose.

Mukerjea has been lodged at Mumbai's Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015 for her alleged role in her daughter's murder case.

 

(ANI)

