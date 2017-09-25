The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 September 2017 Last Updated at 11:55 am National

Independent Candidates Bag 21 Out Of 35 Seats While BJP Wins 13 In Gurugram Civic Polls

The Congress didn't take part in the elections.
Outlook Web Bureau
Independent Candidates Bag 21 Out Of 35 Seats While BJP Wins 13 In Gurugram Civic Polls
Representative image
Independent Candidates Bag 21 Out Of 35 Seats While BJP Wins 13 In Gurugram Civic Polls
outlookindia.com
2017-09-25T12:05:38+0530

Bagging 21 out of 35 seats, the independent candidates stood out in the Gurugram Municipal Corporation Election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed the lead by winning 13 out of 35 wards, whereas the Indian National Lok Dal (INDL) won only 1 seat.

The polling began earlier on Sunday with reportedly 55.7 percent voters turning up to elect their next municipal mayor.

NOTA (None of the Above) option was available for the first time in the MCG polls in Gurugram.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Congress was not part of the elections. Three of the victorious Independent candidates were backed by the Congress while Indian National Lok Dal backed two candidates.

Elections are taking place after 6 years in Gurugram. In 2011, BJP had won just 3 seats while independent candidates had won 26 seats, says this report by The Indian Express.

(With ANI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manohar Lal Khattar Delhi - New Delhi Election Municipal Polls National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 1,000 BHU Students Charged With Arson After Weekend Violence
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters