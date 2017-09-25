Independent Candidates Bag 21 Out Of 35 Seats While BJP Wins 13 In Gurugram Civic Polls

Bagging 21 out of 35 seats, the independent candidates stood out in the Gurugram Municipal Corporation Election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed the lead by winning 13 out of 35 wards, whereas the Indian National Lok Dal (INDL) won only 1 seat.

The polling began earlier on Sunday with reportedly 55.7 percent voters turning up to elect their next municipal mayor.

NOTA (None of the Above) option was available for the first time in the MCG polls in Gurugram.

The Congress was not part of the elections. Three of the victorious Independent candidates were backed by the Congress while Indian National Lok Dal backed two candidates.

Elections are taking place after 6 years in Gurugram. In 2011, BJP had won just 3 seats while independent candidates had won 26 seats, says this report by The Indian Express.

