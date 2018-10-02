The Indonesian government on Tuesday said the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844.

"As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

Palu, the Indonesian city devastated by an earthquake, tsunamis and mudslides, is a fishing port that has sought to build itself up as a major trading hub.

The disasters that struck late on Friday left the city's port in ruins, its lone gantry crane atilt in the water. Its airport terminal was a sea of shattered glass and broken ceiling panels. The city's buildings and other infrastructure were no match for the triple whammy of catastrophes.

(AFP)