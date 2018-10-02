﻿
Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Death Toll Reaches 1,234

The disasters that struck late on Friday left the city's port in ruins, its lone gantry crane atilt in the water.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2018
Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Death Toll Reaches 1,234
Indonesia Quake-Tsunami Death Toll Reaches 1,234
The Indonesian government on Tuesday said the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844.

"As of 1:00 pm there are 1,234 dead," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

Palu, the Indonesian city devastated by an earthquake, tsunamis and mudslides, is a fishing port that has sought to build itself up as a major trading hub.

The disasters that struck late on Friday left the city's port in ruins, its lone gantry crane atilt in the water. Its airport terminal was a sea of shattered glass and broken ceiling panels. The city's buildings and other infrastructure were no match for the triple whammy of catastrophes.

(AFP) 

