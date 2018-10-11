3 Killed As Strong Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's Java, Bali

Indonesia's Bali and Java were hit by an earthquake measuring 6-magnitude on the Richter scale on Thursday morning, leaving at least three persons dead and four injured.

The sea is located between the islands of Bali and Java. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson for the Indonesian Disaster Prevention Agency tweeted images of several destroyed buildings that the victims were found in the Sumenep district of Java.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the hypocentre of this tremor was located about 10 km deep and below the ocean floor, Efe news reported.

The quake struck at 49.5 km northeast of Panji in eastern Java and 157 km northwest of Denpasar in Bali.

The latest tremor occurred on the same day that the Indonesian authorities planned to conclude the search for victims of the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami which shook Sulawesi Island in the central region of the country almost two weeks ago.

According to the latest official report, at least 2,045 people died in that disaster and some 5,000 are still missing, possibly trapped under mud and debris.

The Indonesian archipelago is situated within the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area known for its intense seismic and volcanic movements, which produce about 7,000 earthquakes each year, most of which are of moderate magnitude.



