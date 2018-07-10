The Website
10 July 2018 Last Updated at 11:29 am International

IndiGo Puts 1.2 Million Seats On Sale At Rs 1,212

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

In the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier, no-frills airline IndiGo has put 1.2 million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its flight network, including overseas destinations.

The bookings begin today for the four-day 'mega anniversary sale' offer for travel period from July 25 to March 30 next year, IndiGo said in a release.

"IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from July 10 till July 13. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes," it said.

The country's largest airline by domestic market share, IndiGo currently opeartes 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations.

IndiGo's chief strategy officer William Boulter said, "We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares."

In addition, customers can also avail a five per cent cash-back of up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 with SBI credit card, the release said.

PTI

