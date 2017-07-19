Indigo Lifts Ban On TDP MP Diwakar Reddy With Immediate Effect

A month after domestic airlines barred TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy from flying, Indigo has lifted the ban, with immediate effect, reports news agency ANI.

Following the MP's alleged unruly behaviour at the Visakhapatnam airport as he was denied boarding for an indigo flight last month, Indigo and other domestic airlines had barred him from flying, similar to action taken by the carriers after the incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad earlier this year.

Reddy was scheduled to fly IndiGo's flight 6E-608, which departs from Visakhapatnam at 8.10 to hyderabad when the incident took place.

He reached just 28 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the airline.

As per norms laid out by the aviation regulator, airlines close check-in counters for all domestic fights 45 minutes prior to departure.

Reddy -- who had allegedly vandalised the Air India office at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada last year after he missed his flight -- got into a verbal spat with the ground staff and threw a printer kept at the airline's counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight had closed.