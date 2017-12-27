Delhi: Indigo Flight Cancelled After Plane Suffers Massive Fuel Leak Minutes Before Take-Off

Major Accident Averted after an Indigo Airlines flight bound to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled after the plane suffered a massive fuel leak while waiting to take off at New Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport on Tuesday.

According to reports, some 173 passengers were onboard when the incident took place. All the passengers were made to disembark after the flight attendants found a leak just before the take-off.

#WATCH:IndiGo Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram flight suffered a fuel leak at Delhi Airport, yesterday; 173 passengers onboard were made to disembark after detection of the leak just before take-off, fire services were called in pic.twitter.com/1lYoNMy2bp — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

The reports added that the fuel leak took place from the wing of the flight 6E-945 (DEL-TRV).

"As soon as the leak was detected, all the passengers and the staffs onboard were made to deplane immediately. All of them are safe," ANI quoted an official as saying.

The fuel leak instance isn’t a standalone instance of Indigo being in trouble. Earlier, too a Delhi-bound IndiGo airlines plane from Mumbai with around 160 passengers on board on Saturday returned to the Mumbai airport 20 minutes after take-off due to another fuel leak. Leakage in the fuel system of the aircraft forced the pilot to take back the flight to the city.

In another incident, IndiGo flight between Hyderabad and Dubai took off with less than required fuel, last year, and had to be diverted to Mumbai for refueling prompting a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inquiry into the issue.

Accompanied by this, in a similar incident, a major accident was also averted in November this year at the Delhi Airport when the pilot detected smoke in the cockpit of an IndiGo aircraft and brought it back to the runway, immediately after it had taken off.

