WATCH: Unsuspecting Cricket Fans Caught By Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin In Adelaide

Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin spent some quality time with fans on the streets of Adelaide.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the duo getting into the act, interviewing unsuspecting fans. One of the fans, of Indian origin, said that this time India have a great chance to with the Test series Down Under. Another said that he's thrilled to see Rohit in person.

Watch the video here, courtesy the BCCI:

Rohit & Ashwin surprise fans on the streets of Adelaide



Ever wondered how you would feel if Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin walked up to you on the streets randomly? The duo did just that on their way back from the Adelaide Oval





For the first time in their long rivalry, India have been given the favourites tag as the two teams take on each other in a four-match Test series, which is aptly named after the two batting greats – Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar.

India have announced their 12 for the match, while the Aussies have named the playing XI. Rohit is likely to make a test return after missing the series in England and against the West Indies at home.

India's likely XI: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide starting Thursday.