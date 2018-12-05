﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WATCH: Unsuspecting Cricket Fans Caught By Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin In Adelaide

WATCH: Unsuspecting Cricket Fans Caught By Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin In Adelaide

For the first time in their long rivalry, India have been given the favourites tag as the two teams take on each other in a four-match Test series, which is aptly named after the two batting greats – Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 December 2018
WATCH: Unsuspecting Cricket Fans Caught By Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin In Adelaide
Screengrab composite/BCCI
WATCH: Unsuspecting Cricket Fans Caught By Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin In Adelaide
outlookindia.com
2018-12-05T17:35:26+0530
Related Stories

Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin spent some quality time with fans on the streets of Adelaide.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the duo getting into the act, interviewing unsuspecting fans. One of the fans, of Indian origin, said that this time India have a great chance to with the Test series Down Under. Another said that he's thrilled to see Rohit in person.

Watch the video here, courtesy the BCCI:

For the first time in their long rivalry, India have been given the favourites tag as the two teams take on each other in a four-match Test series, which is aptly named after the two batting greats – Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar.

India have announced their 12 for the match, while the Aussies have named the playing XI. Rohit is likely to make a test return after missing the series in England and against the West Indies at home.

India's likely XI: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide starting Thursday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Adelaide, Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : More V4 Models In The Pipeline, Says Ducati Boss
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters