﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia: Is This The Best Shot Of The Series, Courtesy Virat Kohli? - Must Watch Video

India's Tour Of Australia: Is This The Best Shot Of The Series, Courtesy Virat Kohli? - Must Watch Video

In the 16th over, Kohli came down the pitch and lofted the third ball with such grace and poise, poor Andrew Tye, he could only admire the shot.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2018
India's Tour Of Australia: Is This The Best Shot Of The Series, Courtesy Virat Kohli? - Must Watch Video
Screengrab: Twitter
India's Tour Of Australia: Is This The Best Shot Of The Series, Courtesy Virat Kohli? - Must Watch Video
outlookindia.com
2018-11-25T18:15:03+0530
Related Stories

India captain Virat Kohli showed his class during their run-chase in the third and final Twenty20 International match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney on Sunday.

Kohli, during his 41-ball knock, hit four fours and two sixes. Both the sixes were brilliant hits, but the first one was a class apart.

In the 16th over, Kohli came down the pitch and lofted the third ball with such grace and poise., poor Andrew Tye, he could only admire the shot. Watch the shot here:

Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the first toss of the series and promptly opted to bat first. Despite a maiden four-wicket haul from Krunal Pandya, the Aussies managed to post a good total of 164/4 from their stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing a 165-run target, India got off to a flier with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan posting 67 runs for the first wicket. But India found themselves in a spot of bother at 108/4, but Kohli and Dinesh Karthik produced an unbeaten 60-run stand for the fifth wicket to wrap up the match with two balls to spare.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Sydney India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters