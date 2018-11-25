India captain Virat Kohli showed his class during their run-chase in the third and final Twenty20 International match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney on Sunday.

Kohli, during his 41-ball knock, hit four fours and two sixes. Both the sixes were brilliant hits, but the first one was a class apart.

In the 16th over, Kohli came down the pitch and lofted the third ball with such grace and poise., poor Andrew Tye, he could only admire the shot. Watch the shot here:

Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the first toss of the series and promptly opted to bat first. Despite a maiden four-wicket haul from Krunal Pandya, the Aussies managed to post a good total of 164/4 from their stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing a 165-run target, India got off to a flier with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan posting 67 runs for the first wicket. But India found themselves in a spot of bother at 108/4, but Kohli and Dinesh Karthik produced an unbeaten 60-run stand for the fifth wicket to wrap up the match with two balls to spare.