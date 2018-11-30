﻿
The 19-year-old made his Test debut in October against the visiting West Indies at Rajkot. The two-match old player has 237 runs at an average of 118.50 with a hundred and fifty.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 November 2018
AP Composite
In a huge blow to India, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered an injury in the warm-up game against Cricket Australia (CA) XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Friday.

Prithvi, 19, twisted his left ankle while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes during the third day of the match. Later, scans revealed a lateral ligament injury and he will undergo an "intensive rehabilitation program" to become available at the earliest. 

"(Prithvi) Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide," BCCI said in a statement.

"He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," it added.

Shaw hit a fluent 66 in India's first innings. India are yet to name a replacement for the injured player. In his place, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings in the first Test.

The 19-year-old made his Test debut in October against the visiting West Indies at Rajkot. The two-match old player has 237 runs at an average of 118.50 with a hundred and fifty. He is India's youngest player to a century on debut.

The first Test match in Adelaide starts on December 6.

The two sides will play four Test matches. They shared the three-match Twenty20 International series 1-1 after the second match at Sydney Cricket Ground ended in no result thanks to the rain.

(With Agency inputs)

