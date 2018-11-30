India's Tour Of Australia: Dean Jones Can't See Aussies Winning Test Anywhere

Former Aussie player Dean Jones feels that India are the overwhelming favourites to win the four-Test series which starts in Adelaide starts on December 6.

"Normally when Australia play at home they are very hard to beat. But now there is no Steve Smith and David Warner, who consistently make 40 per cent of Australia's runs. For Australia to win, who is going to fill those shoes?" asked Jones, who played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs.

Despite India having a poor overseas record, Jones has backed the visitors to win the series 2-0 or 3-0.

"With India's history, maybe this series will not be a fait accompli. I do feel the result will go India's way to the tune of a 2-0 or 3-0 result, as I just can't see Australia winning a Test anywhere.

Australia are a depleted unit in the absence of Smith and Warner, providing India their "best" chance of winning a maiden Test series Down Under.

"If India don't win this series, they will never win in Australia. India are miles better than Australia in all formats but do they have the belief, and will their fast bowlers last the distance?" Jones was quoted as saying by the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Jones cited India's tour of 1986, when Australia had travelled with an inexperienced team just like they have now.

"In 1986, Australia were in a similar position when they toured India. Australia had a very inexperienced team. But what they did have was two great leaders: Allan Border and Bob Simpson.

"The players didn't worry about the opposition too much, they just looked within and worried about themselves. Border and Simpson privately spoke to each player and helped each individual organise their game plan.

"Within weeks, the team was very much committed, with game plans sorted, as they had the total support from the coach and captain. All we had to do, was to execute," Jones added.

Australia had the drawn the Test series back then and lost 2-3 in ODIs.

(With PTI inputs)