India's Tour Of Australia: CA Open To More Tour Matches Ahead Of Test Series

Following the recent 1-4 series loss to England, the India head coach had said that the Men in Blue need warm-up games against Australia to better prepare themselves.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2018
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli on the pitch ahead of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval in London, September 2018.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Reacting to Ravi Shastri's stated desire that India need more warm-up matches ahead of four-match Test series Down Under, Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday that the hosts "were open to the idea should such a request be submitted."

Talking to ESPN Cricinfo, Shastri said that India "have requested for a couple of [warm-up] games in Australia before the Test series" later this year.

But CA said they are yet to receive any official application from the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for more warm-up matches heading into the series.

"We are happy to discuss options with the BCCI, but we have not received any formal notification to increase the number of tour matches prior to their series commencing in Australia," a Cricket Australia spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Following the recent 1-4 series loss to England, the India head coach had said that the Men in Blue need warm-up games against Australia to better prepare themselves.

India had only one warm-up match in the run up to the Pataudi Trophy series in England, which was preceded by the limited over series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India are slated to tour Australia for three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs from November 21 to January 18.

