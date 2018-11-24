After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed a terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second match.

But the persistent rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.

The Virat Kohli-led side now faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final T20I.

All You Need To Know Ahead Of The Match

Date: November 25 (Sunday)

Time: 1:20 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul/Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Khaleel Ahmed/Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff