- India's Tour Of Australia 2018-19: Squads, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And TV Guide
- India's Tour Of Australia: Mitchell Starc Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake For Final T20I
- India's Tour Of Australia, 2nd T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport At MCG; India's Run Of 7 Consecutive Series Wins Comes To An End
- With No Chance To Win Series, India Look To Maintain Unbeaten Run
After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed a terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second match.
But the persistent rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.
The Virat Kohli-led side now faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final T20I.
All You Need To Know Ahead Of The Match
Date: November 25 (Sunday)
Time: 1:20 PM IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)
Live Streaming: SonyLiv
Likely XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul/Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Khaleel Ahmed/Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
Post a Comment