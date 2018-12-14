India captain Virat Kohli on Friday took a screamer of a catch to send back Australia batsman Peter Handscomb during first day's play of second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series at Perth.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first on a top which many predicted to be fast and bouncy. Then, the Aussie openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris laid a solid foundation, posting 112 runs for the first wicket.

India got the first breakthrough in the 36th over with Jasprit Bumrah removing Finch. Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari removed Harris and Usman Khawaja in quick successions respectively to leave Australia at 134/3 in 48.2 overs as India fought back.

Then came the wicket of Handscomb In the 55th over, off the bowling of part-timer Ishant Sharma in the 55th over.

Ishant started the over with a poor, short delivery, which Handscomb guided it over the cordon. But the Indian captain, fielding at second slip, took a stunning one-handed grab.

One handed catch from virat Kohli , I just want to say "what a catch " #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KZAgRPbR7g — Cr7 (@See_are_7) December 14, 2018

At the close of Day 1, Australia were 277/6 after 90 overs with Paine and Pat Cummins unbeaten at 16 and 11 respectively.

For India, Ishant Sharma and part-timer Hanuma Vihar took two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav contributed with one wicket each.