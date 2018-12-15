﻿
India's Tour Of Australia, 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc Beauty Beats Murali Vijay Defence – Watch

It's the sixth time that Starc has dismissed Vijay in 213 balls. The Indian opener managed to take 93 runs off those deliveries.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2018
Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc produced a beauty of a delivery to dismiss Murali Vijay for the sixth time in Test. During Day 2's play of the second Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Perth on Saturday, the Aussie left-arm pacer produced a beauty to breach the defence of Indian opener.

In the third over of the Indian first innings, Vijay tried to play a defensive shot against the last ball. But the Indian opener failed to read the late movement.

As Michael Clarke said, the length of the delivery was the key – pitched up, nice and full, it swung back into the right-hander, and it breached the little gap between the bat and pad.

Watch the dismissal here:

Well, it's the sixth time Starc has dismissed Vijay in 213 balls. The Indian opener managed to take 93 runs off those 200+ balls.

Only England's James Anderson has dismissed Vijay more times (7) in Test cricket. South African Morne Morkel also dismissed Vijay six times.

After losing Murali Vijay at the stroke of Lunch, and KL Rahul soon after, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara put on 62 runs for the third wicket.

But India lost Pujara in the 39th over at the score of 82.

Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane has since steadied the Indian ship.

At the time of filing the report, India were 133/3 after 57 overs.

India bowled out Australia for 326 in the first innings with Ishant Sharma taking four wickets.

India won the first Test by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

Outlook Web Bureau Murali Vijay Perth, Australia India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Cricket Sports

