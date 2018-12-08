Not many bowlers have managed to dominate Virat Kohli. But Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has so far dismissed the India captain six times, making the top-ranked Test batsman his bunny.

On Day 3 of first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match at Adelaide, Lyon had Kohli caught at short leg by Aaron Finch. Kohli made 34 off 104 balls.

Following are the instances when Lyon got the better of Kohli:

The first time Lyon got Kohli's wicket was in 2013 at Chennai. Just after reaching a hundred (107), Kohli was undone by a tossed up delivery, while going for a big hit. Ended up offering a catch at mid-on. Mitchell Starc completed the catch.

In the 2013 Delhi Test, Lyon dismissed Kohli in both the innings, trapped in front both the times for scores of 1 and 41.

Lyon again trapped Kohli in front in the Adelaide Test in 2014. After scoring 115 in the first innings, Kohli was primed for a daddy hundred, but got out for 141.

Yet another LBW. In 2017 Bengaluru Test, Kohli managed only 12 runs in India's first innings. Aussie took the review and it proved the right call.

The wily 31-year-old offspinner primarily plays Test cricket. He has 318 wickets from 80 matches.

England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have dismissed Kohli five times each in Test.

India scored 250 runs in the first innings thanks to a Cheteshwar Pujara century, then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead.

