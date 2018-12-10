Rishabh Pant on Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper. The 21-year-old took 11 catches in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia at Adelaide.

Pant is now level with Englishman Jack Russell (vs South Africa at Johannesburg in 1995) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (vs Pakistan at Johannesburg in 2013).

He equalled the world record after taking Mitchell Starc's catch off Mohammed Shami in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

The wicketkeeper caught six batsmen in first innings and five in the next on way to the record. Pant was involved in the dismissals of Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Tim Paine before pouching on to edges off Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood's willow.

The previous record by an Indian wicketkeeper was 10 catches by Wriddhiman Saha earlier this year against South Africa.

When India bowled again, he played a role in the departure of openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch, followed by Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Paine and Starc.

Pant equalled the India record when he took his tenth catch of the match – a top edge off Australia skipper Tim Paine.

"It was nervous as they were coming close, but we did well. I'm happy to contribute to the team. I always enjoy troubling batsmen, I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers," said Pant, who was heard egging on the bowlers on the stump mic.

In the first innings, Pant had equalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most catches (six) by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test innings.

Pant, who is playing only his sixth Test, was selected in the Indian team following an injury to Saha.

Most catches by a wicketkeeper in a Test match:

Jack Russell - 11 vs South Africa in 1995

AB de Villiers - 11 vs Pakistan in 2013

Rishabh Pant - 11 vs Australia in 2018

Bob Taylor - 10 vs India 1980

Adam Gilchrist - 10 vs New Zealand in 2000

Wriddhiman Saha - 10 vs South Africa in 2018

India won the match by 31 runs.

Chasing 323, the hosts were bowled out for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before tea on Day 5 with Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking three wickets each for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

