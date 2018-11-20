India's Tour Of Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, India's Likely XI, When And Where To Watch The Match Live

India's tour of Australia 2018-19 will start with the first of three Twenty20 International matches on Wednesday. Thanks to the turmoil facing by the hosts, India will start as the firm favourites.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.

Australian cricket, in contrast, has been dogged by structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March and it has resulted in turbulence on the field as well.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 21 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:20 PM IST (5:50 PM Local)

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Meanwhile, India have announced their XII for the match. And the player who is most likely to miss out from the playing XI is Yuzvendra Chahal.

We've announced our 12 for the 1st T20I against Australia at The Gabba #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/c6boLtieGf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2018

India's Likely XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott (wk), Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.