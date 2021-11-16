Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

India's October YoY merchandise exports up by 43%; Imports rise 62%

India's October merchandise exports rose to $35.65 billion, higher by 43.05 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday.

India's October YoY merchandise exports up by 43%; Imports rise 62%

Trending

India's October YoY merchandise exports up by 43%; Imports rise 62%
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T12:07:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 12:07 pm

India's October merchandise exports rose to $35.65 billion, higher by 43.05 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday.

Exports during October 2020 stood at $24.92 billion.

The data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to October 2019, last month's exports rose by 35.89 per cent.

"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in October 2021 were $26.09 billion, as compared to $20.43 billion in October 2020, registering a positive growth of 27.75 per cent," the Ministry said.

"As compared to October 2019, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in October 2021 registered a positive growth of 36.82 per cent."

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Similarly, India's merchandise imports in October 2021 increased, rising by 62.51 per cent over last year to $55.37 billion from $34.07 billion.

"Oil imports in October 2021 were $14.43 billion which was 140.47 per cent higher in dollar terms, compared to $6 billion in October 2020. Non-oil imports in October 2021 were estimated at $40.94 billion which was 45.85 per cent higher in dollar terms, compared to $28.07 billion in October 2020."

"Non-Oil and Non-Gold imports were $35.84 billion in October 2021, recording a positive growth of 40.14 per cent, as compared to non-oil and non-gold imports of $25.57 billion in October 2020. Non-Oil and Non-Gold imports in October 2021 recorded a positive growth of 35.66 per cent over October 2019."

Consequently, trade deficit widened by 115.50 per cent on a year-on-year basis to $19.73 billion in September 2021 from $9.15 billion in the like period of 2020.

It had widened to $11.75 billion in October 2019.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Exports Imports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement