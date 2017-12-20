'<em>India's Most Wanted</em>' Host Suhaib Ilyasi Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife

The Website
20 December 2017 National

'India's Most Wanted' Host Suhaib Ilyasi Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife

Suhaib, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show, 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000. His sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-20T16:06:49+0530

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi for life imprisonment for stabbing to death his wife Anju 17 years ago, reported ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the additional sessions Judge SK Malhotra had convicted him in the case.

 Suhaib, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

 Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

Suhaib was guilty on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code. 

Lawyer Satender Sharma, who appeared on behalf of key witness and mother of Anju, Rukma Singh, said the Delhi High Court in August 2014  had ruled that Suhaib would face the charge of murder for the death of his wife.

 He was earlier charged with comparatively milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

Outlook Web Bureau

