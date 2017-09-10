The Website
10 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:03 am National News Analysis

India's Indigenously Developed Nag Missile Successfully Test Fired In Rajasthan

In a boost to Indian Defence, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday successfully tested Nag, the 3rd generation Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: ANI Photos
2017-09-10T10:07:50+0530

India's indigenously developed 3rd generation Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), Nag has been successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Missile was tested twice by DRDO on Friday against two different targets in the ranges of Rajasthan.

The ATGM Nag missile has successfully hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the Armed Forces.

With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June; the complete functionality of Nag ATGM along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag Missile.

(ANI)

