﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Super League, ATK Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted XIs

Indian Super League, ATK Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted XIs

Both ATK and Kerala struggled to hit the ground running last season, with ATK faring worse than the two, finishing a nightmarish nine out of 10 teams and saw three coaches at the helm.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2018
Indian Super League, ATK Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted XIs
File Photo
Indian Super League, ATK Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Predicted XIs
outlookindia.com
2018-09-29T14:50:07+0530
Related Stories

The fifth season of Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on Saturday with a mouth-watering ATK-Kerala Blasters match-up at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

ATK, formerly Atletico de Kolkata, are the two-time ISL champions. They have defeated Kerala Blasters in 2014 of 2016 finals. Backed for former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, ATK have dominated the fixture with four wins in ten meetings. Blasters have won only once, while five others have ended in draws. Ganguly's long-time opening partner and batting great Sachin Tendulkar sold off his entire stakes in Blasters ahead of the start of the current season.

Both ATK and Kerala struggled to hit the ground running last season, with ATK faring worse than the two, finishing a nightmarish nine out of 10 teams and saw three coaches at the helm.

All you need to know about the ATK vs Kerala Blasters match:

Dat: September 29 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
TV Listing: English - Star Sports 3/HD, Star Sports 1/HD; Hindi - Star Sports Hindi 1/HD; Malayalam - Asianet Movies/HD; Bengali - Jalsha Movies/HD; Kannada - Suvarna Plus/HD
Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio
TV

Likely XIs:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (29); Aiborlang Khongjee (2), John Johnson (4), Gerson Vieira (3), Ricky Lallawmawma (6); Malsawmzuala (30), Pronay Halder (17); Jayesh Rane (16), Manuel Lanzarote (C/12), Everton Santos (7); Balwant Singh (15)

Kerala Blasters: Dheeraj Moiranghtem (1); Lalruatthara (39), Sandesh Jhingan (C/21), Nemanja Lakic-Pesic (4), Mohammad Rakip (12); Courage Pekuson (99), Nikola Krcmarevic (6), Kizito Keziron (17), Halicharan Narzary (19); Matej Poplatnik (10), CK Vineeth (13)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Football Indian Super League (ISL) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : China Defends Move To Block India's Bids At UN To List Azhar Masood As Global Terrorist
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters