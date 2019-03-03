The Indian Super League (IPL) has announced the fixtures for the semi-finals of the 2018-19 season with Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Mumbai City and NorthEast United FC earning to the rights to play in the knock-out stage.

Favourites Bengaluru topped the table after the league phase, finishing above Goa on head-to-head record. Both the sides have 34 points from 18 matches with equal wins (10), draws (4) and defeats (4). But the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit took the top spot thanks to their league double over Goa.

Mumbai City are third with 30 points with nine wins, three draws and six defeats. NorthEast United completed the top-four with 29 points from seven wins and eight draws. They lost only three times in the league phase.

Semi-final line-ups

NorthEast, featuring in the knock-out stage for the first time, will take on Bengaluru, while Mumbai will face Goa in another semi-final.

Dates

First leg:

- NorthEast vs Bengaluru on March 7 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

- Mumbai vs Goa on March 9 at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Second leg:

- Bengaluru vs NorthEast on March 11 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

- Goa vs Mumbai on March 13 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Final will be played at Mumbai Football Arena on March 17.

The league stage of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) concludes on Sunday with the ATK-Delhi Dynamos match at Kolkata.