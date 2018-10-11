﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Indian Railways To Offer 'Vrat Ka Khana' During Navaratri

Indian Railways To Offer 'Vrat Ka Khana' During Navaratri

These special meals offered by the IRCTC will be available through selected restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2018
Indian Railways To Offer 'Vrat Ka Khana' During Navaratri
File Photo
Indian Railways To Offer 'Vrat Ka Khana' During Navaratri
outlookindia.com
2018-10-11T09:28:04+0530

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering special 'vrat ka khana' as a part of its e-catering menu on the ocassion of nine-day long festival to honour Goddess Durga.

These special meals offered by the IRCTC will be available through selected restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

Till now, the facility is available at Nagpur, Ambala, Jaipur, Itarsi, Jhansi, Nasik, Ratlam, Daund, Mathura, Nizamuddin and Lucknow station.

Items like Navaratri thali, sabudana khichdi, lassi, fruit chats can be pre-ordered through IRCTC's e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or 'Food-on-track' app.

Orders can be placed at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid Passenger Name Record (PNR) number. Passengers may opt to pre-pay or pay the bill on delivery, based on their convenience.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Railway Catering Services National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rupee Hits All-Time Low Of 74.45 Against US Dollar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters