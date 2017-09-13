Indian Railways Permits M-Aadhar As ID Proof For Travelers

The Ministry of Railways said today it has decided to allow m- Aadhar, a digital version of the Aadhar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class.

The m- Aadhar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card.

It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhar has been linked.

To show Aadhar, a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password.

"m- Aadhar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," the ministry said in a statement.

