India will collaborate with Switzerland for developing trains which will tilt on approaching a bend, just like a motorbike on a winding road.
A memorandum of understanding was signed today between the two countries in this regard.
Such trains are now operational in 11 countries -- Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Russia, the Czech Republic, the UK, Switzerland, China, Germany and Romania.
Explaining how the tilting trains work, officials said that as a train rounds a curve at speed it cause objects to slide about.
"While it makes seated passengers feel squashed by the armrest, standing passengers tend to lose their balance. The design of the tilting trains counteract this," an official said.
During a curve to the left, the train tilts to the left and vice versa, the official said.
The railway ministry signed two MoUs with the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport and Communications of the Swiss Confederation for technical cooperation in rail sector in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The first agreement is a follow up on bilateral cooperation in rail sector discussed in the meeting held between Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and the Swiss Ambassador in July 2016.
The MoU aims at cooperation in the areas of traction rolling stock, electric multiple unit and train sets, traction propulsion equipments, freight and passenger cars, tilting trains, railway electrification equipments, tunnelling technology among other things.
The second MoU was signed between Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology which will help the former in establishing the George Fernandes Institute of Tunnel Technology (GFITT) at Goa especially for assimilation and dissemination of knowledge in the field of tunnelling, the officials said.
Indian Railways May Soon Get Swiss 'Tilting Trains'
India will collaborate with Switzerland for developing trains which will tilt on approaching a bend, just like a motorbike on a winding road.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Uma Bharti Among 4 Who Quit
- SC Says Karti Chidambaram Can't Leave India
- Lookout Notice Issued Against Honeypreet Insaan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Faced With Uncertainty, Jaypee Infratech Homebuyers Decide To Stop Paying Loan EMIs
- Why Brahmos Sale To Vietnam Is No Violation Of Missile Technology Control Regime Commitments
- Man Kills Mother, Takes Her Heart Out, Eats With Chutney & Pepper
- ‘Once You Enter, You Can Never Exit,’ Blue Whale Challenge Victim Wrote In His Suicide Note
- Faced With Uncertainty, Jaypee Infratech Homebuyers Decide To Stop Paying Loan EMIs
- After 'Nasbandi', Indira Gandhi Lost In 1977, After 'Notebandi', BJP Will Lose In 2019: Derek O'Brien
- Allahabad HC Slams Government For Permitting Felling Of Thousands Of Trees For Ramdev's Food Park
- Why Rain-Inducing Malhar Family Needs A New Raga -- To Stop The Deluge
Post a Comment