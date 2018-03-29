Indian Railways Hikes Vacancies By 20,000 Seats

In a bid to create more job opportunities, the Indian Railways announced a 20,000-hike in vacancies in the department. As per an infographic released by the department, the existing 90,000 vacancies in the sector has been increased to 1,10,000, thus creating 20,000 additional job opportunities.



The department also notified that over 9,000 jobs would be created in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), advertisements for which are slated to be published in May this year. Furthermore, 10,000 additional jobs will be created in L-1 and L-2 categories, the department said.



The decision follows a series of changes made in the Railways by Union Minister Piyush Goyal along the lines of improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology, ANI reported.