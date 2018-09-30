Indian, Pakistani Armies Trade Heavy Fire On LoC

﻿
Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Karnah sector of Kupwara district.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
The Indian and Pakistani armies on Saturday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Defence sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Karnah sector of Kupwara district.

"They are using small arms, automatics and mortars to target Indian positions in Sadhpora area of Karnah sector.

"Our troops are retaliating effectively and strongly. Till last reports came in, heavy firing exchanges were going on in the area," sources said.

IANS

