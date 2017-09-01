Indian Medical Association Passes Resolution To File PIL In Dr Amrapukar's Death

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mumbai Chapter has passed a resolution that it would file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the matter of tragic death of renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar after falling into an open manhole on August 29.

The IMA also held the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) responsible for the death of Dr. Amrapurkar.

"The entire doctor community across India is quite upset over such a careless and negligent incident. There must be safety measures in place as when any manhole is opened," the Board said, in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner.

They also requested the Municipal Commissioner to investigate the entire episode and take an appropriate action to avoid such incidents in future.

Dr. Amarapurkar was a leading Gastroenterologist at the Bombay Hospital. He fell in an open manhole on the Matkar road in the Elphinston area near Dadar on Wednesday during the heavy rains.

Dr Amrapurkar's funeral was held yesterday around 4 p.m. at the Shivaji Park crematorium after an autopsy was carried out in the civic-run Sion Hospital.

Many senior doctors from Bombay Hospital where Dr. Amrapurkar consulted as well as civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel and state-run JJ Hospital in Byculla were present for the funeral. (ANI)