The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:52 pm Business Business News Analysis

Indian Economy Fastest Growing In The World, Rajnath Singh On Yashwant Sinha's Article

"In the matter of economy, in the international arena, India's credibility has been established," he said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau
Indian Economy Fastest Growing In The World, Rajnath Singh On Yashwant Sinha's Article
File Photo
Indian Economy Fastest Growing In The World, Rajnath Singh On Yashwant Sinha's Article
outlookindia.com
2017-09-27T17:15:50+0530

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today downplayed senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the Centre, saying Indian economy is the fastest growing in the world and the country's credibility has been established in the international arena.

Singh, who was responding to a question on Sinha's remarks over the state of the economy, said no one should forget these facts about the country.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The whole world admits that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. No one should forget this fact. In the matter of economy, in the international arena, India's credibility has been established," he told reporters here.

In a newspaper article headlined, "I need to speak up now", Sinha criticised Arun Jaitley over what he called the "mess the finance minister has made of the economy".

Sinha, a former finance minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government who has been sidelined in the party, claimed a revival by the time of the next Lok Sabha election was "highly unlikely" and a "hard landing" appeared inevitable.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Outlook Web Bureau Yashwant Sinha Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Yashwant Sinha Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley BJP BJP Indian Economy Indian Economy Finance Minister & Ministry Finance Minister & Ministry Our Netas Our Netas Business Business News Analysis News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : RSS trade union BMS blames Modi government policies borrowed from UPA for economic slowdown
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters