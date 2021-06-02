Indian Basketball Teams In The Olympics? 3BL Pro Basketball League Commissioner Rohit Bakshi certainly Thinks So

The only previous time an Indian basketball team featured in the Olympics was way back in 1980 when the men’s team participated in the Moscow Games after Western countries pulled out due to Cold War tensions.

· Basketball has been an Olympic sport since 1936, and this year, the shorter 3x3 variant will be making its debut at the Tokyo Games.

· India already boasts of a successful 3x3 National Pro Basketball League, called ‘3BL’, which is now two seasons old.

· Earlier this month, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) granted recognition to 3BL, recognizing its efforts to take 3x3 basketball to the next level in India.

· 3BL is now among the only organizations in the world to have exclusive rights from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) as well as the National Federation (BFI).

· The recognition will drastically improve India’s chances for qualifying in the 3x3 basketball events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

· The next season [i.e. Season 3] of 3BL will be announced in the coming weeks, keeping in mind COVID-related health & safety protocols. For now, interested players & referees can advance register themselves for free on the 3BL app, available for download on both Android and iOS.

The 2021 Olympics is just two months away, and naturally, all the attention in India is shifting towards its Tokyo bound athletes. Basketball has historically been a part of the Summer Olympic Games since 1936. This year, 3x3 basketball – the shorter duration form of hoops played on half-court between 3 players on each team against the traditional five-a-side – too will make its Olympic debut.

Akin to the T20 version of cricket, 3x3 basketball is one of the fastest-growing urban sports in the world. It is also played widely in Indian schools and colleges and casual neighbourhood ‘pick-up’ games.

But still unknown to many outside its core basketball community, India already has a successfully running national 3x3 Pro Basketball League, called ‘3BL’.

Having completed two seasons, including one season also featuring women’s teams, 3BL recently made headlines by gaining formal recognition from the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

The recognition is expected to galvanize the sport of basketball in India, especially in the shorter 3x3 format and drastically improve India’s qualification chances for the 3x3 basketball events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We want to make superstars out of India’s already talented basketball players so that they can earn annual salaries in crores of rupees,” added Mr Rohit Bakshi, Commissioner, 3BL. “We will be working together with BFI to ensure India becomes a dominant force in 3x3 basketball in the world. We are very thankful to Mr. Govindaraj Kempareddy [BFI President] and Mr. Chander Mukhi Sharma [BFI Secretary General] for entrusting us with this journey we call Road to Olympics.”

Explaining how 3BL participation improves India’s Olympic qualification chances, Mr Bakshi said:

“ There are only two ways for any country to participate in 3x3 games in the Olympics:

1. To be among the top four ranked National Federations in the world. This will allow the top four federations to participate in the Olympics directly.

2. To qualify via Olympic qualifiers, based on National Federation ranking.

Let me elaborate:

· National Federation ranking is based on top 100 national players’ FIBA 3x3 ranking points.

· Player rankings are decided based on the level of tournaments they play. There are multiple 3x3 Basketball tournaments, such as World Tour Masters, Challengers or pro league, 3BL, and other tournaments. Currently, Serbia is on the top of the men’s category because they dominate the World Tours. World Tour has the highest points because this is the toughest tournament. World Tour points are higher than World Cup 3x3 Basketball tournaments.

Based on the above information, 3BL has the top-ranking systems given by FIBA and also every season, two 3BL teams are given access to competing in two World Tour events. 3BL’s exclusivity from FIBA grants us the only organization to have two direct accesses to World Tours every year. Association with BFI will give us the top players and referees, which will help to grow the games and compete in international events such as World Tour.”

Besides serving as a shot in the arm for India’s future Olympic qualification chances, the association between the country’s top basketball administrator and the organizers of India’s only professional basketball league will herald multiple other mutually beneficial advantages. More importantly, it will be a game-changer for aspiring basketball players in India to pursue financially rewarding professional playing opportunities within India as well as through representing their country at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters.

The next season [i.e. Season 3] of 3BL will be announced in the coming weeks, keeping in mind COVID related health & safety protocols. For now, interested players & referees can advance register themselves for free on the 3BL app, available for download on both Android and iOS.

Key Highlights of the BFI-3BL Association

· Drastically improved chances for India’s men and women 3x3 teams to qualify for future Olympics, starting with the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is because individual players can accumulate ranking points and improve the overall FIBA ranking of the country in 3x3 basketball.

· Availability of India’s top national team players for participation in 3BL.

· Additional domestic competitive exposure for both men and women players, who will get a chance to play with and against elite foreign and NRI professional players.

· 3BL becomes a key fixture in India’s national basketball calendar that currently includes National Championships across age groups, as well as the Federation Cup for top club teams.

· Professional opportunities for players both within India and abroad.

· Participation in 3BL will help maintain the playing fitness of India’s national team members and therefore translate to improved performances while representing the country in FIBA’s premier international events.

· Greater promotion for 3x3 basketball in India, which is one of the fastest-growing urban sport in the world and is now an Olympic sport.

· Higher visibility for scouting of talented players through the ready availability of game footage and statistics.

· Improved exposure for younger players, with 3BL acting as an additional feeder system for grassroots talent to rise into the national team ranks.

· More professional opportunities for Indian players, especially in these tough COVID-19 times.

· Access to high-class training facilities for players associated with individual 3BL franchises.

· Increased & diverse participation of players from across states in 3BL tryouts, thereby raising the overall standard of the League.

About Basketball Federation of India (BFI)

The Basketball Federation of India, or BFI, is the governing and controlling body of basketball in India and is responsible for the development and promotion of the sport at all levels. BFI has been involved in conducting camps, clinics, events, and training sessions at its academies for the development of basketball. BFI came into being in 1935 and took complete control over Indian basketball in 1950. Prior to that time, the Indian Olympic Association handled the conduct of Indian basketball championships. Since 1950, the BFI has been conducting various such championships, from the grassroots to senior team participation in international tournaments. In addition, the BFI has been responsible for the establishment of strong sub-junior and junior level programs. The BFI has to its credit produced several international players of repute; among them, 19 have been bestowed with the honour of Arjuna Awards, and two have been conferred the Padma Shri.

About 3x3 Pro Basketball League Indian Sub-continent (3BL)

3BL, 3x3 Pro Basketball League Indian Sub-continent, is an intellectual property of YKBK Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. It has 6 Women’s teams and 12 Men’s teams competing in the professional circuit. 3BL is the exclusive rights holder for 3x3 basketball in India, officially approved and recognized by FIBA, International Basketball Federation, and BFI, Basketball Federation of India.

3BL is the only exclusive provider for an opportunity to compete at FIBA 3x3’s international circuit such as Challengers and World Tours from the Indian Sub-continent directly.

About YKBK Enterprise Pvt Ltd

YKBK Enterprise Pvt Ltd is the exclusive rights holder for conducting 3x3 professional basketball leagues in the Indian Sub-continent, including six countries, i.e. India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. It also owns the rights to host a 3x3 professional basketball league in the Kingdom of Thailand located in South East Asia.

Founded by Mr. Yoshiya Kato (Chairman, 3BL) and Mr. RohitBakshi (League Commissioner, 3BL) in 2017, YKBK has a clear vision to grow and promote 3x3 culture and its potential throughout the Indian Sub-continent and South East Asia by organizing a Professional Circuit, Grassroots Programs and build indoor 3x3 basketball facilities for the betterment of existing and upcoming players.

About 3x3 Basketball

3x3 Basketball is the fastest and shortest format of basketball in the world. All you need is one hoop, a half-court and six players. Games can be staged outdoor and indoor in iconic locations to bring basketball directly to the people. It’s a 10-minute game. Highest score in 10 minutes or the first team to score 21 points wins. 3x3 is not only FIBA’s second official discipline but will be played at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022 and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine