The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:23 pm National

Indian Army Takes Note Of Video Showing Soldiers 'Dishonouring' Militant Abu Ismail's Body

The two militants, LeT commander Abu Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim, were killed in Aribagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Indian Army Takes Note Of Video Showing Soldiers 'Dishonouring' Militant Abu Ismail's Body
PTI File Photo
Indian Army Takes Note Of Video Showing Soldiers 'Dishonouring' Militant Abu Ismail's Body
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Indian Army has taken cognisance of a video showing troops dishonouring the bodies of two Lashkar- e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed in an encounter, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The two militants, LeT commander Abu Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim, were killed in Aribagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

A video in which soldiers can be seen trampling over the bodies went viral on social media. The video shows bodies being dragged from the site of the encounter into a lane.

Advertisement opens in new window

“The army has taken cognisance of the video and suitable action will follow,” said Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.

Ismail, the mastermind of the July 10 attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which left eight yatris dead, and Qasim were killed by forces in a brief gunfight on Thursday.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : P.V. Sindhu Beats China's Bingjiao To Enter Korea Open Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters