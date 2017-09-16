Indian Army Takes Note Of Video Showing Soldiers 'Dishonouring' Militant Abu Ismail's Body

The Indian Army has taken cognisance of a video showing troops dishonouring the bodies of two Lashkar- e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed in an encounter, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The two militants, LeT commander Abu Ismail and his associate Abu Qasim, were killed in Aribagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

A video in which soldiers can be seen trampling over the bodies went viral on social media. The video shows bodies being dragged from the site of the encounter into a lane.

“The army has taken cognisance of the video and suitable action will follow,” said Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.

Ismail, the mastermind of the July 10 attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which left eight yatris dead, and Qasim were killed by forces in a brief gunfight on Thursday.

