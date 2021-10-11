Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly

Bahrain are ranked 85th in the FIFA chart as against India's 57th position. India had beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to Tunisia 0-1 in Dubai in international friendly matches earlier this month.

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly
The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February. | Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianFootball)

Trending

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T00:12:28+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 12:12 am

The Indian women's football team beat lower-ranked Bahrain 5-0 in their international friendly match in Manama on Sunday. (More Football News)

Pyari Xaxa (19th and 68th minutes) scored twice while Sangita Basfore (13th), Indumathi 34th, Manisha (69th) were the other goal-getters.

Pyari was, however, sent off by the referee in 73rd minute.

Bahrain are ranked 85th in the FIFA chart as against India's 57th position.

India had beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to Tunisia 0-1 in Dubai in international friendly matches earlier this month.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The team faces Chinese Taipei, who are ranked higher at 40th in the FIFA chart, here on Wednesday.

The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

Before the win against 100th ranked UAE on October 2, the Blue Tigress have been winless in the five previous matches this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

This tour of four international friendly matches was the first under the charge of Thomas Dennerby.

Tags

Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Outlook Business Team / The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Advertisement