Vijayveer Sidhu shrugged off the loss to his twin brother Udhayveer in the 25 metre pistol by nailing both the individual and team gold in the junior men’s 25m standard pistol on Friday.

India concluded its best ever campaign at a shooting World Championship in Changwon. India won 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals, finishing third behind powerhouse China and hosts South Korea on the medal tally.

India also bagged two 2020 Tokyo Olympics quotas places through Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela in the women’s 10m air rifle.

On the concluding day of the 52nd International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship, Vijayveer had won the team gold in the 25m pistol as well as an individual bronze on Thursday. With his two gold on Friday, he ended his campaign as the most successful Indian at the premiere event of the sport.

Senior marksman Gurpreet Singh also won a silver in the men’s 25m standard pistol event with a tally of 579, going down to Ukraine’s Pavlo Korostylov by two points.

Vijayveer then shot 572 in junior men’s event to overcome Korea’s Gunhyeok Lee, who shot 570 to claim silver. Rajkanwar came in fourth with 564 while Adarsh finished with 559 to claim 10thplace. The trio’s effort of 1695 was enough to give India the team gold, two clear of Korea.

With the Youth Olympic Games scheduled for October, the Changwon World Championship concludes ISSF’s engagements for the year. The next big event comes up in February with the first World Cup stage, which will also be a Tokyo 2020 qualifying event, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.

India’s other shooting results of the day

Skeet, men

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 118 to finish 49th

Sheikh Sheeraz shot 115 to end in 69thplace

Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 113 to finish 77th

(Team finished 20th)

Skeet women junior

Simranpreet Kaur shot 107 to finish 17th

Parinaaz Dhaliwal shot 106 to finish 18th

Areeba Khan shot 105 to finish 20th

(Team finished fourth with a total of 318 )

25m standard pistol men

Amanpreet shot 560 to finish 25th

Vijay Kumar shot 560 to finish 26th

(Team finished fourth with a total of 1699 )

300m rifle 3 positions men

Parul Kumar shot 1134 to finish 24th

Amit Kumar shot 1124 to finish 28th

Akash Ravidas shot 1077 to finish 35th

(Team finished 8thwith 3335 points)