12 July 2018 Last Updated at 5:42 pm Sports

India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the opening One Day International match against England.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-07-12T17:42:33+0530

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in the opening One Day International match against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

The three match ODI series will be played in England, with Nottingam being the venue for the first match. The next ODI will be played at Lords', London on July 14, Saturday. The final ODI of the series will be played at Leeds on July 17, Tuesday.

Preceding the ODI series, the two teams played  a three match T-20 series which India won by 2-1.

Following the ODI series, the two teams will play five Test matches as well.

The Teams for todays match are:

India: Virat Kohli (c),Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root,Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

 

PTI Inputs

